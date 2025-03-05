WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Talks to Detroit's Big 3 on Potential Tariff Delay

Wednesday, 05 March 2025 12:25 PM EST

President Donald Trump held a call Tuesday with the CEOs of General Motors and Ford and the chair of Stellantis to discuss the potential of delaying tariffs on North American-built vehicles by 30 days, two sources told Reuters.

Automakers have offered to boost U.S. auto investments but want certainty about tariff and environmental policies, the sources added.

GM CEO Mary Barra, Ford CEO Jim Farley along with Ford executive chairman Bill Ford and Stellantis chair John Elkann took part in the call. The automakers have urged Trump to waive 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada on vehicles that comply with the 2020 U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement's rules of origin.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
