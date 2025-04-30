Lindsey Graham Jokes: Trump MMXXVIII for Pope

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham jokingly threw his support behind President Donald Trump becoming the next Pope.

While speaking with reporters outside the White House on Tuesday, Trump was asked his thoughts about who should be the next Pope.

"I'd like to be Pope," Trump deadpanned. "That would be my No. 1 choice."

He quickly added, "No, I don't know. I have no preference."

Graham, though, took to social media to add his humorous take on Trump's initial comment.

"I was excited to hear that President Trump is open to the idea of being the next Pope. This would truly be a dark horse candidate, but I would ask the papal conclave and Catholic faithful to keep an open mind about this possibility!" Graham wrote Tuesday on X.

"The first Pope-U.S. President combination has many upsides. Watching for white smoke…. Trump MMXXVIII!"

After Trump's comment, social media became flooded with photos of the president in papal garb, critics denouncing the suggestion, and supporters offering reasons why "Trump MMXXVIII" would be a good thing.

Pope Francis died April 21 after a series of health issues. The Argentina-born pontiff was 88.

Catholic cardinals have set May 7 as the start date for the conclave to elect Francis' successor, delaying the secret voting for two days to help them get to know one another better and find consensus on a candidate before they are sequestered in the Sistine Chapel.

After offering his services for the job, Trump provided a more serious response to the reporter's question about Francis' successor.

"I don't have a preference. I might say we have a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York who is very good," he said, referring to Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the archbishop of New York.

Long identified as a mainline Protestant, Trump has said he identified as a nondenominational Christian. Graham is a Southern Baptist.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.