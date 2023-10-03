×
Tags: donald trump | poll | joe biden | ron desantis | 2024

Clarity Poll: Trump Tops Biden, Who Tops DeSantis by 4

By    |   Tuesday, 03 October 2023 12:37 PM EDT

Not only is former President Donald Trump leading the GOP primary by 57 points, but he holds a lead over President Joe Biden by 4 points and outperforms Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against the incumbent, according to the September 2023 Clarity Omnibus Survey.

Trump draws 46% support among likely voters in a head-to-head matchup with Biden (42%), a similar 4-point lead Biden (43%) holds over DeSantis (39%) in their head-to-head hypothetical.

Among the notable findings in the poll:

  • 62% say the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction under Biden.
  • 54% disapprove of the job Biden has done.
  • Democrats lead Republicans by 1 point in the generic congressional ballot (44%-43%).
  • A plurality of likely voters say there should be some restrictions on abortions (34%).

The full GOP primary results among likely voters in the poll:

  1. Trump 67%
  2. DeSantis 10%
  3. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 10%
  4. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley 4%
  5. Former Vice President Mike Pence 2%
  6. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie 1%
  7. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., 1%
  8. Conservative broadcaster Larry Elder 1%
  9. Michigan businessman Perry Johnson 1%

Former Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, Texas businessman Ryan Brinkley, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson all received less than 1% support. Just 1% chose "someone else" and 2% were undecided.

The Clarity Omnibus Survey polled 1,062 likely voters Sept. 20-25 with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.86 percentage points.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Not only is former President Donald Trump leading the GOP primary by 57 points, but he holds a lead over President Joe Biden by 4 points and outperforms Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against the incumbent, according to the September 2023 Clarity Omnibus Survey.
Newsmax Media, Inc.

