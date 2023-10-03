Clarity Poll: Trump Tops Biden, Who Tops DeSantis by 4

Not only is former President Donald Trump leading the GOP primary by 57 points, but he holds a lead over President Joe Biden by 4 points and outperforms Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against the incumbent, according to the September 2023 Clarity Omnibus Survey.
Trump draws 46% support among likely voters in a head-to-head matchup with Biden (42%), a similar 4-point lead Biden (43%) holds over DeSantis (39%) in their head-to-head hypothetical.
Among the notable findings in the poll:
- 62% say the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction under Biden.
- 54% disapprove of the job Biden has done.
- Democrats lead Republicans by 1 point in the generic congressional ballot (44%-43%).
- A plurality of likely voters say there should be some restrictions on abortions (34%).
The full GOP primary results among likely voters in the poll:
- Trump 67%
- DeSantis 10%
- Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 10%
- Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley 4%
- Former Vice President Mike Pence 2%
- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie 1%
- Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., 1%
- Conservative broadcaster Larry Elder 1%
- Michigan businessman Perry Johnson 1%
Former Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, Texas businessman Ryan Brinkley, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson all received less than 1% support. Just 1% chose "someone else" and 2% were undecided.
The Clarity Omnibus Survey polled 1,062 likely voters Sept. 20-25 with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.86 percentage points.
