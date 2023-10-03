Clarity Poll: Trump Tops Biden, Who Tops DeSantis by 4

Not only is former President Donald Trump leading the GOP primary by 57 points, but he holds a lead over President Joe Biden by 4 points and outperforms Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against the incumbent, according to the September 2023 Clarity Omnibus Survey.

Trump draws 46% support among likely voters in a head-to-head matchup with Biden (42%), a similar 4-point lead Biden (43%) holds over DeSantis (39%) in their head-to-head hypothetical.

Among the notable findings in the poll:

62% say the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction under Biden.

54% disapprove of the job Biden has done.

Democrats lead Republicans by 1 point in the generic congressional ballot (44%-43%).

A plurality of likely voters say there should be some restrictions on abortions (34%).

The full GOP primary results among likely voters in the poll:

Trump 67% DeSantis 10% Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 10% Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley 4% Former Vice President Mike Pence 2% Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie 1% Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., 1% Conservative broadcaster Larry Elder 1% Michigan businessman Perry Johnson 1%

Former Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, Texas businessman Ryan Brinkley, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson all received less than 1% support. Just 1% chose "someone else" and 2% were undecided.

The Clarity Omnibus Survey polled 1,062 likely voters Sept. 20-25 with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.86 percentage points.