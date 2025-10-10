Doc: Trump in 'Exceptional Health' After Walter Reed Visit

President Donald Trump is in "exceptional health," his physician said Friday after he underwent a checkup that included lab tests and preventive health assessments at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump spent roughly three hours at the Bethesda, Maryland, hospital earlier Friday for what his doctor, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, called a "scheduled follow-up evaluation" that was a "part of his ongoing health maintenance plan." While there, Trump also got his yearly flu shot, as well as a COVID-19 booster vaccine.

"President Donald J. Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological and physical performance," Barbabella wrote in a one-page memo released Friday night by the White House. The doctor noted in the memo that the evaluation helped prepare for Trump's upcoming overseas trips and included advanced imaging, lab testing and preventive health assessments.

The president is traveling to the Middle East this weekend and is scheduled to fly to Asia at the end of this month.

Barbabella also said he evaluated Trump's cardiac age, which was about 14 years younger than his chronological age. Trump is 79 and was the oldest U.S. president at his inauguration.

The White House this week initially described Trump's Walter Reed visit as a "routine yearly checkup," although Trump had his annual physical in April. The president then called it a "semiannual physical."

Trump's April physical found that he was "fully fit" to serve as commander-in-chief. The three-page summary of the exam done by Barbabella then said he had lost 20 pounds since a medical exam in June 2020 and said he has an "active lifestyle" that "continues to contribute significantly" to the well-being of the president.

In July, the White House announced that Trump had recently undergone a medical checkup after noticing "mild swelling" in his lower legs and was found to have a condition common in older adults that causes blood to pool in his veins. Tests by the White House medical unit showed that Trump has chronic venous insufficiency, which occurs when small valves inside the veins that typically help move blood against gravity gradually lose the ability to work properly.

At the April physical, Trump also passed a short screening test to assess different brain functions.

Presidents have large discretion over what health information they choose to release to the public. Trump's summary from his April exam included information about his weight, body mass index, past surgeries, mental health screenings, cholesterol levels and blood pressure.