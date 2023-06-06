Trump Praises PGA, LIV Merger as 'Beautiful'

Former President Donald Trump praised through Truth Social the planned merger between PGA Tour and LIV Golf as a "big, beautiful, and glamorous deal" for the sport.

"Great news from LIV Golf," Trump wrote in all capital letters on his social media platform. "A big, beautiful, and glamorous deal for the wonderful world of golf. Congrats to all!!!"

Trump, whose courses will host three LIV Golf events over the 2023 season, previously predicted the shocking merger on Truth Social in July 2022, right after its inaugural season began.

At the time, golfers were being criticized in the sports world for leaving the PGA Tour for its new Saudi-backed rival, receiving massive contracts and signing bonuses in the process.

"All of those golfers that remain 'loyal' to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big 'thank you' from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year," Trump said last year.

"If you don't take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were," he continued. "Good luck to all, and congratulations to really talented Cam Smith on his incredible WIN!"

The two competitors announced their move Tuesday as a "transformational partnership," along with DP World Tour, to "create an organization that will benefit golf's players, commercial and charitable partners, and fans."

Although many merger details remain unclear, PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan later confirmed that all litigation would be dropped and PGA would retain control over its tour.

Trump's properties are still slated to host three LIV tournaments at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C.; Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, in Bedminster, New Jersey; and the Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida.