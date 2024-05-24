WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | peter navarro | prison | administration

Trump: 'Absolutely' Would Have Peter Navarro Back

Friday, 24 May 2024 01:30 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump said Peter Navarro, his former White House adviser, could have a job in his administration if he wins the November election — despite Navarro currently serving time in prison.

Navarro was convicted last year on two counts of contempt of Congress. One count stemmed from his failure to produce documents related to a congressional probe, while the other was for skipping his deposition before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Navarro's last-ditch effort to remain free was rejected in March by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts, who declined to hear his appeal. In response, Navarro had lamented the potential chilling effect of his imprisonment on the country, regardless of political affiliation.

"They come for me; they can come for you," he said.

Navarro is now two months into his four-month sentence, The Hill noted.

"I would absolutely have Peter back," Trump said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal. "This outrageous behavior by the Democrats should not have happened."

The Journal noted that Navarro said he wasn’t looking for a position in a potential new Trump administration, but would give it some thought "if the boss needs me."

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.




