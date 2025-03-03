Rep. Issa Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., announced on Monday he is nominating President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

"Today I will nominate [Trump] for the Nobel Peace Prize," Issa wrote on X. "No one deserves it more."

According to The Hill, Jonathan Wilcox, Issa's deputy chief of staff and communications director, pointed to the Middle East as the congressman's reasoning for the nomination.

"Congressman Issa," Wilcox said, "recently led a Codel [Congressional delegation] to four Middle East nations — he observed first-hand and from several heads of state that the spirit of peace and moving away from conflict is real and multilateral."

"From the time of his election and after being sworn in, President Trump has inspired and promoted the cause of peace — and in a way we have not heard in many years."

"His advocacy is an aspiration of a world without war, and we are seeing this come into focus in several regions of the world today – not just one," he added.

Wilcox's statement, however, comes on the heels of Israel announcing it will cut off aid to Gaza and as Secretary of State Marco Rubio expedited a $4 billion military aid package to the country, The New York Times reported Monday.

Nonetheless, Trump has been vocal about his insistence on peace in Ukraine amid the country's war with Russia. On Sunday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, told Fox News that Trump is "committed" to peace.

"We finally have a president who is going to stand up strongly and fiercely and unwaveringly for the cause of peace and freedom for the American people," she said. "I think those who are criticizing his efforts in this way are showing they are not committed to peace."

"And in the case of many of those European countries," she continued, "they are not committed to the cause and values of freedom. Even though they speak of this, we heard very clearly during Vice President [J.D.] Vance's speech in Munich different examples of how these European partners and longtime allies in many cases are actually implementing policies that undermine democracy that shows that they don't actually believe in the voices of the people being heard, and implementing anti-freedom policies."

In February 2019, Trump said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had nominated him for a Nobel Peace Prize after his efforts to reach a peace deal with North Korea.