Trump to Israeli President: Pardon Netanyahu

By    |   Monday, 13 October 2025 08:44 AM EDT

President Donald Trump on Monday called on Israel's president to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial for alleged corruption.

Trump spoke to Israel's parliament after Hamas released all 20 remaining living hostages held in Gaza, as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war that pummeled the territory.

During his speech, Trump pointed to Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

"These two men are good men right here," Trump said. "Hey, I have an idea, Mr. President. Why don't you give him a pardon? Give him a pardon. Come on."

Netanyahu supporters then stood up and cheered.

"By the way, that was not in the speech, as you probably know," Trump said. "But I happen to like this gentleman right over here, and it just seems to make so much sense.

"Whether we like it or not, this has been one of the greatest wartime presidents [prime ministers]. This is what has been one of the greatest wartime presidents [prime ministers] and … cigars and champagne? Who the hell cares about that?

"All right, enough controversy for the day, right? It's actually, I don't think it's very controversial. So, you know, I mean, I see so popular. You are a very popular man. You know why? Because you know how to win."

Netanyahu has been accused of accepting lavish gifts, including champagne and cigars, from wealthy friends.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


