Trump: Parade to Commence 'RAIN OR SHINE'

President Donald Trump noted Saturday that the military parade will commence despite weather conditions.

"OUR GREAT MILITARY PARADE IS ON, RAIN OR SHINE," Trump posted to Truth Social Saturday morning. "REMEMBER, A RAINY DAY PARADE BRINGS GOOD LUCK. I'LL SEE YOU ALL IN D.C."

The parade will be marked by the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, the 248th anniversary of the American flag, and Trump's 79th birthday.

The National Weather Service predicts showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. ET for Washington, D.C. The parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET and conclude at 9:30 p.m. ET.