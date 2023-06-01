Pam Bondi to Newsmax: Trump Shows Stark 'Contrast' to Rivals

Former President Donald Trump is a stark contrast to his competition, being able to respond to questions in real time unlike President Joe Biden and having a presidential record to run on unlike Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi on Newsmax.

"First contrast President Trump's speech with a Joe Biden's speech: Can you imagine?" Bondi said Thursday on "John Bachman Now" after Trump spoke in Iowa and took unscripted questions. "President Trump is there saying, 'Question, question, question: I'll take any question you have.'

"And what is Joe Biden do? He has scripted questions from reporters, and the answer is printed on cue cards. So, yeah, I think Americans are seeing the world of difference in these two men."

Bondi, who has long been a supporter of Trump, noted that the former president is "way ahead in the polls" and able to run on a successful record and detailed policy, having already served as commander in chief.

"No other human being has done that, or can say he's done it before and can do it again to save our country," Bondi said.

A crowded and growing GOP field will only strengthen Trump's hold on the Republican Party majority, too, Bondi said.

"I think more and more people are going to get in the race and, as President Trump says, a lot of them are good people," Bondi said.

"We're going to have a huge, huge field of candidates, but again, our country is in such a mess right now. And Donald Trump is the one. His resume is what he did for four years while in office."

Biden's struggles as president has only made Trump stronger in the eyes of Americans, especially Republicans, Bondi said.

"Think about the state our country is in and I think he's one – this is so unprecedented in our world – that he can say, 'Hey, I did this; I made America great again,' then, 'Look what happened when I was not in office for four years, and look what I can do on day one,' really, starting again when he's back in the White House," she said.

