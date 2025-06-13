WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | pacific northwest | native american tribes | salmon

Trump Exits Pacific Northwest Salmon Restoration Deal

By    |   Friday, 13 June 2025 04:00 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Friday issued a memorandum removing the United States from a deal reached by the previous administration to restore the salmon population in the Pacific Northwest and help develop clean energy for Native American tribes there.

The Biden administration reached an agreement known as the Resilient Columbia Basin Agreement with Oregon, Washington, and four Native American tribes that argued that hydroelectric dams in the Snake River have reduced the salmon population, which the tribes rely upon.

In the memorandum, Trump wrote that he "continues to prioritize our nation's energy infrastructure and use of natural resources to lower the cost of living for all Americans over speculative climate change concerns."

He also criticized the previous agreement as "radical environmentalism," saying:

"The negative impacts from these reckless acts, if completed, would be devastating for the region, and there would be no viable approach to replace the low-cost, baseload energy supplied; the critical shipping channels lost; the vital water supply for local farmers reduced; or the recreational opportunities that would no longer be possible as a result of these acts."

Gerald Lewis, who chairs the Yakama Tribal Council, said in a statement to The Guardian that the order "echoes the federal government's historic pattern of broken promises to tribes, and is contrary to President Trump's stated commitment to domestic energy development."

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., also criticized the decision, saying in a statement:

"Donald Trump doesn't know the first thing about the Northwest and our way of life — so of course, he is abruptly and unilaterally upending a historic agreement that finally put us on a path to salmon recovery, while preserving stable dam operations for growers and producers, public utilities, river users, ports and others throughout the Northwest. This decision is grievously wrong and couldn't be more shortsighted."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump on Friday issued a memorandum removing the United States from a deal reached by the previous administration to restore the salmon population in the Pacific Northwest and help develop clean energy for Native American tribes there.
donald trump, pacific northwest, native american tribes, salmon
300
2025-00-13
Friday, 13 June 2025 04:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved