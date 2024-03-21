Trump PAC Spent $5.6M on Legal Expenses in February

Former President Donald Trump's leadership PAC spent about $5.6 million on legal expenses last month, about $600,000 more than it took in, according to a Federal Election Commission filing.

The Save America PAC has spent more than $77 million in the past two years on legal fees battling multiple lawsuits and dozens of felony charges in four criminal cases, according to The Associated Press.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and blasted the lengthy list of felony charges and lawsuits as partisan attempts to upend his presidential bid.

Save America has about $4 million in cash on hand to start March and still owes over $500,000 in legal fees, according to the FEC filing.

Trump's campaign and Save America, two key committees in his political operation, reported raising a combined $15.9 million in February and ended the month with more than $37 million on hand, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday.

That's up from January, when the committees raised only $13.8 million. As Trump in February handily won primary contests in Nevada and New Hampshire, the prospects of any Republican challenger overtaking him in the presidential race dimmed significantly.

"Americans know that they were better off with President Trump four years ago than with Crooked Joe Biden and his disastrous policies," Trump's campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement. "We need a return to America First policies that successfully kept our country safe and supercharged the economy for all Americans."

Biden's campaign said his political operation raised $53 million last month and ended February with $155 million on hand. That includes Biden's joint fundraising with the Democratic National Committee. The full picture will not be available until April when some of the committees in his political operation are due to file reports.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.