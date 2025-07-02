WashPost: Trump Can Lead Nuclear Energy Revolution

President Donald Trump can lead the U.S. to a "nuclear energy revolution" by supporting innovation, removing unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles, and ensuring strong, independent regulation, the Washington Post editorial board wrote.

Trump can do so by championing advanced nuclear development, streamlining the permitting process, setting ambitious national goals, rebuilding domestic nuclear infrastructure, balancing reform with regulatory independence, and advocating for key funding programs, the Post wrote.

"Trump sees himself as a champion for nuclear power, and developers are eager to invest in advanced nuclear projects that promise to be smaller, safer and produce less waste than the hulking reactors of the past," the editorial board wrote in a piece published Wednesday.

But roadblocks remain, and if the president undercuts safety oversight or allows Congress to defund critical programs, the U.S. could miss its chance to lead this transformation, the Post wrote.

Currently, the permitting and approval process is too long — it could take up to a decade to approve projects — and congressional moves to cut tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act and a loan program for clean energy projects at the Energy Department threatens funding for said projects.

Additionally, nuclear energy projects face aging infrastructure, global competition and economic competition from cheaper energy, including natural gas.

"Trump should press Congress to preserve nuclear programs that could help the industry enter a new stage, and the president should ensure American nuclear regulation remains world-class," the Post wrote.