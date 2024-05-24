Trump: Haley Will Be on Team 'in Some Form'

Former President Donald Trump said former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will be brought onto his team "in some form" if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

"I think she's going be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas, the same thoughts," Trump told News 12 on Thursday after his campaign rally at Crotona Park in the Bronx, a day after Haley said she would vote for him in November.

"I appreciated what she said. We had a nasty campaign; it was pretty nasty, but she's a very capable person, and I'm sure she's going to be on our team in some form, absolutely," Trump said.

Haley, who ended her White House bid in March, on Wednesday said she would vote for Trump despite maintaining he has "not been perfect" on many policies.

"Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I've made that clear many, many times," Haley said during an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington. "But Biden has been a catastrophe."

She also suggested Trump "would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me and not assume that they're just going to be with him."

Haley served as ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration from January 2017 to December 2018.

Trump this month said Haley will not be a candidate for vice president during the 2024 campaign.