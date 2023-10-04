Trump Leads in S.C., Pa. Polls as Haley Rises

Former President Donald Trump is continuing to keep a solid lead in the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

In the latest poll from South Carolina, conducted by Winthrop, Trump holds a 51% to 17% lead over Nikki Haley, the state's former governor and Trump's former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is holding a steady second place in the national polling average, is in third place in South Carolina at 12%, according to the poll.

The RealClearPolitics average for South Carolina shows Trump at 47.8%, Haley at 15.3%, and DeSantis at 11.3%. The state's junior U.S. senator, Tim Scott, is in fourth at 9.8%.

In Pennsylvania, Trump holds an enormous lead according to a new Quinnipiac poll at 61%. DeSantis is in second at 14%, followed by Haley at 8%. Former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are tied at 4% each. Between Trump and DeSantis, Trump's polling in the state has skyrocketed over the past two months, going from 39% in August to 61%. DeSantis's has gone from 21% to 14% in that same period.

The Pennsylvania poll also shows Trump defeating President Joe Biden in the state 47% to 45%.

In the overall RealClearPolitics polling average, Trump leads with 56.5%, 43 points higher than DeSantis (13.5%). Trump also holds a 1.1% lead over Biden in the polling average for the general election.