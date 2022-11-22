Trump Likely to Testify in N.Y. Business Trial

Former President Donald Trump will likely testify in New York City court next year in defense against the $250 million lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

The trial could decide whether Trump and his three eldest children are able to run a corporation in New York state. Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, told Business Insider on Tuesday while at a Manhattan civil courthouse that "they will be here," adding, "all of them."

Trump and his three eldest children also face a tax-fraud lawsuit in Manhattan, in which they have requested a jury trial rather than the bench trial requested by James' office.

"Most cases don't go to trial because they have no merit, just like this one," Habba told Insider. "But Mr. Trump will be — President Trump will be — very involved."