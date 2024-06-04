Trump's Conviction Fills Down-Ballot GOP Candidates' Coffers

In addition to filling his own campaign's coffers, former President Donald Trump's guilty verdict in the New York trial has boosted the fortunes of down-ballot GOP candidates who have aligned themselves with him politically.

One such candidate who stands to gain a windfall as a result of the former president's conviction is Tony Wied, who is running to replace former Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis. Wied is reportedly backed by both Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr.

"President Trump's verdict has been jet fuel for fundraising," one House Republican strategist aligned with Trump told the Washington Examiner. "Tony Wied having Don Jr., one of the strongest campaign surrogates in GOP politics, is a huge get for him, especially as he continues to dominate his primary."

The Examiner reported that Wied is expected to bring in more than $150,000 during a fundraiser in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night, giving his campaign a huge cash infusion as he battles to obtain the Republican nomination for the state's 8th Congressional District.

The hefty sum comes as Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC) have reported massive May fundraising numbers, which could help the former president top President Joe Biden's fundraising numbers.

Driven partly by his criminal conviction in Manhattan last week, Trump's campaign and the RNC raked in $141 million in May. That figure is about equal to what Biden and the Democrats raised in March and April put together.

Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes after a New York jury handed down a guilty verdict on Thursday. He was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal payments made in the run-up to the 2016 election to porn actor Stormy Daniels, who claimed the two had sex. Judge Juan Merchan has set sentencing for July 11 and Trump has vowed to appeal.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said the "backlash" among voters who see the verdict as politically motivated sparked record-high fundraising for House Republican efforts to support Trump.

"The American people see President Trump's trial for what it is: partisan lawfare against a political opponent," Johnson told the Examiner. "That's why, like President Trump's campaign, our online fundraising efforts supporting the president also broke records following the verdict. House Republicans are on track to raise the resources we will need to grow our majority and help send President Trump back to the White House."

In the wake of Thursday's verdict, Biden has seemingly taken the suggestion of progressive billionaire George Soros' son to refer to his predecessor as a "convicted felon" every chance he can.

"Folks, the campaign entered unchartered territory last week," Biden told donors on Monday in Connecticut. "For the first time in American history, a former president that is a convicted felon is now seeking the office of the presidency."

Biden also reportedly used the phrase on Monday night while speaking about Trump at a campaign reception in White Plains, New York.