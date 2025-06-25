Trump Chides NYC Voters After Socialist's Win

President Donald Trump chided New York City voters on Wednesday after they picked far-left candidate Zohran Mamdani to represent the Democratic Party in November's mayoral elections.

"It's finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We've had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he's not very smart, he's got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin' Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Mamdani, a 33-year-old Muslim born in Uganda, on Tuesday defeated four challengers, including the establishment candidate, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

As Democrats struggle with how to define their party platform in the age of Trump, many in the centrist wing worry that a candidate such as Mamdani will further alienate middle class voters. Trump then offered the Democratic Party some tongue-in-cheek advice to continue with nominating left-wing candidates to see just how far left the party can go.

"I have an idea for the Democrats to bring them back into "play." After years of being left out in the cold, including suffering one of the Greatest Losses in History, the 2024 Presidential Election, the Democrats should nominate Low IQ Candidate, Jasmine Crockett, for President, and AOC+3 should be, respectively, Vice President, and three High Level Members of the Cabinet – Added together with our future Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, and our Country is really SCREWED!," Trump added moments later.

Mamdani , a self-labeled "democratic socialist," has proposed free bus rides, a $30 minimum wage, and city-owned grocery stores. Mamdani will now face two independent candidates in Cuomo and current mayor Eric Adams as well as Republican Curtis Sliwa.