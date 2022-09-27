×
Tags: donald trump | new york | ag | letitia james

Trump Decries New York AG for Lawsuit: 'She's a Disaster'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 27 September 2022 09:43 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday decried New York Attorney General Letitia James for her lawsuits against him and his children.

During his appearance on the WABC radio show, "The Cat's Roundtable," hosted by John Catsimatidis, Trump accused James of targeting him for political gain.

"You look at this Letitia James. She's a disaster," Trump said in an excerpt provided by The Hill. "She spends years going after me … She said I maybe misrepresented to banks, which frankly, I didn't… She goes after me on … banks that are fully paid. Totally satisfied. Happy. They got their money back … In the meantime, we have murderers walking down the street.

"She's a horror show. She doesn't care about violent crime. She doesn't care about anything except trying to use Trump's name to get elected. And she's a disaster and everybody knows it."

Trump noted that while James works to assemble a case against him, the crime rate in New York has risen.

"[If] this continues, I don't know what's going to happen to New York … It's not just New York City. It's all over the state," Trump said. "The crime is just incredible in Democrat-run areas. Letitia James has done absolutely nothing on violent crime. She wants nothing to do with it. She's a disaster."

James' office filed a lawsuit Sept. 21 against Trump and his three children for business fraud. The filing came after a three-year investigation.

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday decried New York Attorney General Letitia James for her lawsuits against him and his children.
donald trump, new york, ag, letitia james
