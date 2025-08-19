WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: Windmills Killing N.J.

By    |   Tuesday, 19 August 2025 08:53 AM EDT

President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning said "windmills are killing New Jersey" amid escalating energy prices in the Democrat-led state.

New Jersey residents reportedly pay more than 15% above the U.S. average for energy in a state where Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy shut down all the coal plants, reduced its natural gas-generation capacity, and increased its reliance on intermittent wind and solar power.

"STUPID AND UGLY WINDMILLS ARE KILLING NEW JERSEY. Energy prices up 28% this year, and not enough electricity to take care of state. STOP THE WINDMILLS!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president's Trump National Golf Club Bedminster is located in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Paul H. Tice, a senior fellow at the National Center for Energy Analytics, wrote a recent opinion column for The Wall Street Journal that said New Jersey ranked No. 12 in the nation as of April. That, despite flat electricity demand in the state for the past 20 years.

In 2018, Murphy issued an executive order that set a goal of offshore wind generating 3.5 gigawatts of electricity in New Jersey by 2030. That's enough to power roughly 1.5 million homes, according to Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind.

The following year, he amended that goal to 7.5 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2035, the Asbury Park Press reported.

