Trump Blasts Biden in New Hampshire Campaign Stop

Former President Donald Trump railed against the Biden administration and assailed the "bogus" criminal charges against him on Tuesday in Windham, New Hampshire, his fourth campaign appearance in the Granite State.

Trump made the remarks at Windham High School in the aftermath of last week's indictment by a federal grand jury.

Trump tore into President Joe Biden, decrying the effect fighting the charges will have on his campaigning for the 2024 election.

"How can my corrupt political opponent, crooked Joe Biden, put me on trial during an election campaign that I'm winning by a lot, but forcing me nevertheless to spend time and money away from the campaign trial in order to fight bogus, made up accusations and charges," Trump told a packed house.

"I'm sorry, I won't be able to go to Iowa today, I won't be able to go to New Hampshire today because I'm sitting in a courtroom on (expletive) because his attorney general charged me with something," Trump added.

The indictment handed down last week in Washington, D.C., was the third overall and the second brought by special counsel Jack Smith, who also hit Trump with a 42-count federal indictment over the improper handling and possession of 32 classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Trump also took aim at former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's weight in Tuesday's appearance, jovially telling audience members not to call Christie fat.

Trump was sharing news of a New Hampshire poll released Tuesday, showing that Christie had pulled into a tie for second place with GOP voters — still miles behind Trump.

"Christie, he's eating right now," Trump told the crowd. "He can't be bothered."

When egged on about Christie, Trump said, "Sir, please do not call him a fat pig. I'm trying to be nice. Don't call him a fat pig. You can't do that."

Christie, who is scheduled to campaign in New Hampshire on Wednesday and Thursday, did not comment to NBC News about Trump's remarks.

Also in that poll were findings that showed 62% of Republican primary voters would vote for Trump to be president even if he gets convicted of a felony.