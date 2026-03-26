Trump: NATO Nations Have Done Nothing to Help Beat Iran

President Donald Trump on Thursday morning said the United States should "never forget" that NATO countries have "done absolutely nothing" to assist in confronting Iran, delivering a sharp rebuke to the alliance as tensions in the Middle East continue to dominate global attention.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared: "NATO nations have done absolutely nothing to help with the lunatic nation, now militarily decimated, of Iran. The U.S.A. needs nothing from NATO, but 'never forget' this very important point in time!"

Trump's comments echo a longstanding criticism he has leveled against NATO allies — that the U.S. bears a disproportionate burden in defending Western interests while European nations often fall short of meaningful action.

Trump has repeatedly argued that NATO, originally formed as a collective defense pact, has drifted away from its core mission, relying too heavily on American military strength while failing to step up in crises beyond Europe.

His latest remarks come as the U.S. has taken a leading role in countering Iranian aggression and stabilizing the region.

While some European leaders have issued statements condemning Iran's actions, critics note that concrete military or strategic contributions from NATO countries have been limited.

Defense analysts have pointed out that many alliance members continue to lag behind on defense spending commitments, a concern Trump has raised frequently during his presidency.

International outlets indicate that NATO has not formally mobilized as a unified force in response to the Iran situation, instead leaving individual nations to determine their own level of involvement.

This fragmented approach, according to supporters of Trump's position, highlights the alliance's inability to act decisively when U.S. leadership is not directly driving the response.

Trump's message also reflects a broader "America First" philosophy, emphasizing national sovereignty and questioning the value of multinational institutions that, in his view, do not deliver reciprocal benefits.

His assertion that the U.S. "needs nothing from NATO" is likely to resonate with voters who are skeptical of foreign entanglements and long-term defense commitments overseas.

At the same time, establishment voices continue to defend NATO as a critical pillar of global security, arguing that alliance unity deters adversaries and promotes stability.

However, Trump allies counter that deterrence loses credibility when member nations fail to act in moments of crisis.

As geopolitical tensions remain high, Trump's warning to "never forget" signals that NATO burden-sharing and America's role within the alliance could once again become a central issue in the national debate.