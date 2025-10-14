WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | national security strategy | china | russia | u.s. | military

Trump to Unveil National Security Strategy Soon

By    |   Tuesday, 14 October 2025 09:39 PM EDT

President Donald Trump is set to unveil his National Security Strategy in the coming weeks, sources told Politico.

Trump's National Security Strategy, which outlines the administration's approach to the biggest threats in the United States, will be released earlier in his second term than previous presidents have released theirs, though Trump's strategy in his first term was unveiled in his first year, Politico reported.

The document from the Trump administration is expected to focus primarily on the Western Hemisphere, including immigration, drug cartels, and relations with Latin America, a U.S. official told Politico.

The National Security Strategy has a discrete section on China, but it is unknown if Beijing receives more attention than the Western Hemisphere, according to Politico.

The increased focus on the Western Hemisphere differs from previous administrations, which focused primarily on Russia and China, Politico reported.

"The president's National Security Strategy has not been finalized," White House spokesperson Anna Kelly stated. "We would not comment on anything classified or deliberative."

The National Security Strategy is expected to be quickly followed by the defense strategy and the "global posture review," a look at how U.S. military assets are positioned.

It "helps insiders understand what their commander in chief will do and outsiders get a sense of what to expect from the country the president leads," Thomas Wright, who served as senior director for strategic planning in the Biden administration's National Security Council, told Politico.

