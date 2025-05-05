Trump to Declare National Holidays for WWI, WWII

President Donald Trump again asserted that he's going to declare national holidays for winning the two World Wars, however this time he's not proposing to rename Veterans Day.

Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to declare "a National Holiday in celebration of the Victories of World War I, where the Armistice was signed on November 11, 1918, and World War II, where the Victory date was May 8, 1945."

However, "We will not be closing the Country for these two very important Holidays, November 11 and May 8, World War I and World War II, because we already have too many Holidays in America — there are not enough days left in the year," he added.

Banks and the U.S. Postal Service are already closed on Veterans Day, given its status as a federal holiday, and some school districts across the country observe the holiday by closing school, though policies vary from district to district.

Trump first floated the World War holidays on Thursday, "hereby renaming May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt walked back part of that on Saturday.

"We are not renaming Veteran's Day," Leavitt told ABC News. "It will just be an additional proclamation that goes out on that day."

"Armistice Day" was created in 1938 to commemorate WWI before it changed to "Veterans Day" in 1954 to commemorate both world wars and the Korean War.

Trump on Monday gave his justification for celebrating the victories in each World War.

"We won two World Wars, but we never took credit for it — Everyone else does! All over the World, the Allies are celebrating the Victory we had in World War II. The only Country that doesn't celebrate is the United States of America, and the Victory was only accomplished because of us.

"Without the United States, the War would have been won by other Countries, and what a different World it would be," he posted.