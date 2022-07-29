Trump Criticizes Pelosi Over Possible Trip to Taiwan

Former President Donald Trump on Friday said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., should not travel to Taiwan during her trip to Asia this week.

Pelosi is leading a legislative delegation on a trip to Asia on Friday, with stops scheduled in Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea. Pelosi declined to say if they would also stop in Taiwan in remarks to the press, saying, "I never talk about my travel. It's a danger to me."

Previous reports claimed that Pelosi had a trip to Taiwan planned for last April that was canceled after she contracted COVID-19.

Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social: "Why is Nancy Pelosi getting involved with China and Taiwan other than to make trouble and more money, possibly involving insider trading and information, for her cheatin’ husband? Everything she touches turns to Chaos, Disruption, and 'Crap' (her second big Congress 'flop' happening now!), and the China mess is the last thing she should be involved in - She will only make it worse. Crazy Nancy just inserts herself and causes great friction and hatred. She is such a mess!!!"

However, other Republicans, including the chair of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio, praised the idea of Pelosi traveling to the country, telling The Hill that the U.S. should not "cower" to China.

"I hope she stands up to the pressure that she's going to get, and is already getting, from President Biden and the administration. I think it's important that we show solidarity with our ally Taiwan," Chabot said. "So I commend her for making the decision to go. I hope she sticks to her guns."