Trump Endorses South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace

Once again showing loyalty to Republicans who were once critical of him, former President Donald Trump delivered a fulsome endorsement of Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

"It is my great honor to endorse a strong conservative voice for South Carolina's 1st Congressional District; Nancy Mace worked hard campaigning across South Carolina in support of our record-breaking win," Trump posted Saturday on Truth Social.

"In Congress, she is fighting to secure the border, strengthen our military, support our veterans, uphold the rule of law, stop political weaponization, and protect and defend our always under siege Second Amendment.

"Congresswoman Nancy Mace has my complete and total endorsement!"

Like Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, coming around to endorse Trump, Mace told ABC's "This Week" she came around because of the reality of President Joe Biden's failures at all things Trump's administration did well.

"I have endorsed the man that I believe is best for our country," Mace told ABC on Sunday morning after Trump's endorsement. "It's not Joe Biden. And you looked at the dueling rallies yesterday in Georgia. Laken Riley's family was with Donald Trump. They weren't with Joe Biden.

"The same guy yesterday that apologized for calling her killer an illegal, who was an illegal."

And, she noted, voters have spoken in the GOP primary cycle.

"I listened to my voters in South Carolina, and they've moved beyond Jan. 6," she continued. "I said my piece on Jan. 6. I was very clear about how I felt about it. And I also, as you stated, I voted to certify the electoral college for every single state in the country.

"But something's happened between now and then, and that was Joe Biden. And I listen to my voters. They move on. They don't ask me about Jan. 6. Maybe that's what you in the media, you guys talk about in your cocktail parties, but voters are not talking about it."

"They ask me about Feb. 22, the day that Laken Riley was murdered by an illegal immigrant."

Immigration is the No. 1 issue among Republican primary voters in exit polls.

"Since Jan. 6, we've had three years of Joe Biden," Mace concluded. "The American people do not like or support it. You've seen the polling. You cited the polling in your show today showing that Trump is beating Joe Biden on all of the critical issues that the American people care about, talking about immigration, the border, inflation, et cetera.

"He's very strong on those issues, stronger than Joe Biden.

"I listen to my voters. I talk to South Carolinians every single day, and they support Donald Trump. He's going to win our state overwhelmingly in November.

"The American people have held him accountable through the ballot box, just as they will hold Joe Biden accountable in November at the ballot box."