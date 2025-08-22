Trump: D.C.'s Bowser Must Get Act Together or Won't Be Mayor Anymore

President Donald Trump on Friday touted D.C.'s "lowest crime numbers in years" following government intervention and said Mayor Muriel Bowser "better get her act straight or she won't be mayor very long."

"We are spending a lot of money wisely on making [D.C.] beautiful. It's going to be beautiful again," Trump said Friday during a press gaggle from the Oval Office while announcing that the 2026 men's World Cup draw will take place Dec. 5 at the Kennedy Center.

"We have the lowest crime numbers they have had in years. It is horrible to say, but I might as well say it. Zero murders in the last week since we have done this. It's the first time in memory that that's happened if you can believe it, how pathetic it is to even say it," he added.

"I'm tired of listening to these people say how safe it was before we got here. It was unsafe. It was horrible. Mayor Bowser better get her act straight or she won't be mayor very long, because we will take it over with the federal government, run it like it is supposed to be run.

"The numbers are horrible. It was a crime infested rathole, and they do have a lot of rats. We are getting rid of them, too," Trump said.

"We made a lot of progress. It was extremely unsafe, and now it's extremely safe. We have virtually no crime. The number was down 87%. I'm trying to figure out where was the 13%. The National Guard has been unbelievable. They are working with the police. They have some very good people. They have some people who shouldn't be police, actually. But they have some great people there. Washington, D.C., is a whole different place."

Trump also warned Bowser his federal takeover effort is serious and he told reporters in the Oval Office that he is not ruling out bringing in "the regular military" if necessary.

Trump earlier Friday threatened to order a "complete and total Federal takeover" of Washington, D.C. unless Bowser stops providing "false and highly inaccurate crime figures."

"Washington, D.C. is SAFE AGAIN! The crowds are coming back, the spirit is high, and our D.C. National Guard and Police are doing a fantastic job," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"They are out in force and are NOT PLAYING GAMES!!! As bad as it sounds to say, there were no murders this week for the first time in memory. Mayor Muriel Bowser must immediately stop giving false and highly inaccurate crime figures, or bad things will happen, including a complete and total Federal takeover of the City! Washington D.C. will soon be great again!!! "

Bowser in social media posts last week said violent crime in D.C. "is at its lowest level in 30 years."

"We had an unacceptable spike in 2023, so we changed our laws and strategies. Now, crime levels are not only down from 2023, but from before the pandemic. Our tactics are working, and we aren't taking our foot off the gas," she added.