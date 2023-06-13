Man in Custody After Rushing Trump's Car in Prison Garb

A protester dressed in a black-and-white striped prison outfit was taken into custody after rushing former President Donald Trump's motorcade twice on Tuesday.

Video posted on Twitter shows the man running from the side of a street and in front of one of the black vehicles in the motorcade. It is unclear if it is the car Trump was riding in.

After being pushed back to the sidewalk by security personnel, the man runs back toward the car and is taken into custody.

Photographs of the man shot by news outlets show him wearing handcuffs on one wrist and a plastic ball and chain on the other. He holds a large sign reading "Lock Him Up," an allusion to longtime Trump supporters having chanted "Lock Her Up!" referring to Hillary Clinton's use of a private server for secret emails.

Clinton was accused of erasing 30,000 emails from her personal computer to hide the fact that top secret documents were improperly stored there.

Trump was in Miami on Tuesday to face arraignment over 37 federal charges he didn't return top secret documents after taking them after leaving office.

Trump denies the charges, claiming they are part of a political witch hunt against him.