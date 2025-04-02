WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | mitch mcconnell | susan collins | tariffs

Trump to GOP Sens Against Tariffs: Get on Bandwagon

By    |   Wednesday, 02 April 2025 11:13 AM EDT

President Donald Trump is urging Republican senators to vote against a Democrat resolution opposing his tariffs on Canada.

"Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul, also of Kentucky, will hopefully get on the Republican bandwagon, for a change, and fight the Democrats wild and flagrant push to not penalize Canada for the sale, into our country, of large amounts of fentanyl, by tariffing the value of this horrible and deadly drug in order to make it more costly to distribute and buy," Trump said Wednesday on his Truth Social account.

"They are playing with the lives of the American people, and right into the hands of the radical left Democrats and drug cartels. The Senate bill is just a ploy of the Dems to show and expose the weakness of certain Republicans, namely these four, in that it is not going anywhere because the House will never approve it and I, as your President, will never sign it," Trump continued. "Why are they allowing fentanyl to pour into our country unchecked, and without penalty. What is wrong with them, other than suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, commonly known as TDS? Who can want this to happen to our beautiful families, and why? To the people of the great states of Kentucky, Alaska, and Maine, please contact these Senators and get them to finally adhere to Republican values and ideals. They have been extremely difficult to deal with and, unbelievably disloyal to hardworking Majority Leader John Thune, and the Republican Party itself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The resolution, sponsored by Democrat Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, would undo Trump's tariff on Canada though it does not have the force of law. Republican Thom Tillis, N.C., is another senator who has spoken out against the tariffs on Canada.

Republicans have a 53-47 edge in the Senate and Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has urged his colleagues to oppose the resolution.

