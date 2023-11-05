Trump Vows to 'Build State of the Art Missile Defense Shield'

Lamenting President Joe Biden's weakness on the world stage emboldening America's hostile enemies, former President Donald Trump made a new vow to "build a state of the art missile defense shield" to protect the homeland.

The new campaign vow drew wild cheers Saturday night at the Florida Republican Party's Freedom Summit near Orlando, Florida.

"To protect our citizens from foreign threats, I will build a state of the art missile defense shield," Trump told the crowd. "We will build that. We will build them.

"We need it."

The defense shield is a continuation of former President Ronald Reagan's space defense plan and more advanced than Israel's Iron Dome missile defense.

"Ronald Reagan wanted to do it, but at that time they really didn't have the technology," Trump said. "The concept was good, but we have unbelievable technology: You can shoot a needle out of the air; it's incredible."

A new-age Trump star wars program "will be jobs for America," Trump continued.

"It will be built in America," he said. "You know we developed the technology, nobody else, by the way.

"A lot go people are like, 'Oh, we developed the technology.' No, the technology was developed by us and it works. You know, you see it."