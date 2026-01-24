Trump Claims Minnesota Losses Could Top $100 Billion

President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that more than $100 billion may have been stolen from Minnesota over the years, accusing "corrupt politicians and fraudsters" of what he called massive theft and fraud and warning that Democrat-led states such as California would be "worse."

In posts on Truth Social, Trump alleged that the scale of wrongdoing in Minnesota could surpass the nine-figure threshold, though he offered no documentation or official findings to support the estimate.

"It is actually possible that the total amount of money stolen, over the years, by corrupt politicians and fraudsters, from Minnesota, will exceed $100 billion," Trump said. "In any event, whether it is or isn't, the theft, incompetence, and fraud is massive."

The president did not identify specific cases, audits, or investigations that would account for losses on that scale. Minnesota officials have not released public information indicating fraud totals approaching the figure cited by Trump.

Trump framed the allegations as part of a broader pattern of mismanagement and wrongdoing, saying the state had suffered from what he described as systemic failures. He also suggested that the full extent of the alleged losses had not yet been uncovered.

"AMONG OTHER THINGS, THIS IS A 'COVER UP' FOR THE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS THAT HAVE BEEN STOLEN FROM THE ONCE GREAT STATE (BUT SOON TO BE GREAT AGAIN!) OF MINNESOTA!" Trump said.

He then expanded his criticism beyond Minnesota, arguing that other Democrat-controlled states would ultimately face greater scrutiny and larger alleged losses.

"Sadly, whatever numbers we find, California, and other Democrat run states, will be worse," Trump said, adding, "Stay tuned!"

Trump has repeatedly used public statements to criticize Democrat leaders and state governments, often tying his attacks to claims of corruption, wasteful spending, and weak oversight.

His supporters say such remarks reflect a push for accountability and stronger enforcement against fraud, while opponents argue that his accusations frequently lack evidence and inflame partisan tensions.

Minnesota Democrat leaders and state officials did not immediately respond to Trump's comments on Saturday.

The Treasury Department is taking a closer look at financial transactions between Minnesota residents and businesses and Somalia as the federal government ramps up its immigration crackdown in the state, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters in early January during a visit to the state.

Bessent said his agency has launched a series of actions to combat fraud in the state and has launched investigations into four businesses that people use to wire money to family members abroad to do more to scrutinize transactions. He did not name the businesses.

The department's actions have been prompted in part by a series of fraud cases, including a nonprofit called Feeding Our Future accused of stealing coronavirus pandemic aid meant for school meals.

Prosecutors have put the losses from that case at $300 million.