Trump: Minn. Fraud Deserves More Attention Than ICE

President Donald Trump argued Monday that ICE agents are facing outsized scrutiny as alleged billions of dollars in fraud in Minnesota receive too little attention.

He made the comments in a post on Truth Social hours after his administration appealed a ruling by a federal judge that put limits on tactics employed by U.S. immigration agents.

"There is too much media attention on ICE, who have removed some of the worst murderers and criminals in the World, people let into our Country by Crooked Joe Biden's horrendous Open Border Policy, and not enough attention paid to the staggering sums of money stolen from the State by corrupt Minnesota politicians!" Trump said in the post.

Earlier Monday, Trump said Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar "knows everything there is to know" about the Somali-linked fraud schemes in the state that have led to at least 57 convictions so far.

Myriad political figures, especially Gov. Tim Walz, are under pressure amid state and federal investigations.

However, no Minnesota politician has been linked to direct involvement in the fraud schemes themselves.

Allegations to date have centered more on oversight failures.

Several Minnesota politicians accepted campaign donations from individuals later implicated in the "Feeding Our Future" fraud scheme.

Those include former state Rep. John Thompson, former Senate candidate Sahra Odowa, and state Rep. Mohamud Noor, who later returned the contribution.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Omar also received donations from individuals later charged in the case; those funds were subsequently returned or redirected to charity.

Meanwhile, protests continue across Minnesota after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis, triggering demonstrations and clashes with federal agents over immigration enforcement.

Local leaders and civil liberties groups sued in federal court, and a judge issued an injunction restricting ICE from using pepper spray, detaining peaceful protesters, or retaliating against demonstrators.

The Trump administration appealed that ruling Monday, arguing the restrictions undermine law enforcement's ability to maintain order amid unrest.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.