Trump: Voting for Dems Brings Crime, 'Heartache'

Monday, 27 October 2025 10:41 PM EDT

President Donald Trump warned of the consequences of voting for Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., and former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., the Democrat nominees for governor in their respective states, on his Truth Social account Monday.

"Why would anyone vote for New Jersey and Virginia Gubernatorial Candidates, Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger, when they want transgender for everybody, men playing in women's sports, High Crime, and the most expensive Energy prices almost anywhere in the World?" Trump wrote.

"VOTE REPUBLICAN for massive Energy Cost reductions, large scale Tax Cuts, and basic Common Sense! Under President Trump, ME, Gasoline will come down to approximately $2 a Gallon, very soon!" Trump continued.

"With the Democrats, you'll be paying $4, $5, and $6 a Gallon, and your Electric and other Energy costs will, likewise, SOAR. VOTE REPUBLICAN FOR A GREAT AND VERY AFFORDABLE LIFE," Trump wrote. "All you'll get from voting Democrat is unrelentingly High Crime, Energy prices through the roof, men playing in women's sports, and HEARTACHE!"

Sherrill is locked in a close race against Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey while Spanberger holds a comfortable lead over GOP Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.

On Friday, Trump hosted a tele-rally with Ciattarelli. Trump said he would campaign with Ciattarelli after he returns from his trip to Asia, though no concrete plans have been announced.

Trump said Ciattarelli will focus relentlessly on reducing energy costs.

"He knows energy better than anybody I know outside of the energy business," Trump said.

Former President Barack Obama will be campaigning with Sherrill in Newark on Saturday, and will also appear with Spanberger in Virginia.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 27 October 2025 10:41 PM
