Tags: donald trump | mike pence | electoral count

Trump: Effort to Change Election Rules Prove VP Could Change Results

Trump: Effort to Change Election Rules Prove VP Could Change Results
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. Trump's visit was his first Texas MAGA rally since 2019. (Brandon Bell/Getty)

Sunday, 30 January 2022 08:34 PM

Former President Donald Trump asserted Sunday that former Vice President Mike Pence could have sent electoral votes from disputed states back to their state legislatures, thereby overturning the 2020 presidential election results.

In a Save America PAC statement Sunday, Trump asked "[I]f the Vice President (Mike Pence) had 'absolutely no right' to change the Presidential Election results in the Senate, despite fraud and many other irregularities, how come the Democrats and RINO Republicans, like Wacky Susan Collins, are desperately trying to pass legislation that will not allow the Vice President to change the results of the election?"

There is currently a movement in Congress to reform the Electoral Count Act, which was enacted in 1887 and deals with the counting of electoral votes after a presidential election. It allows lawmakers to object to certifying electoral votes while Congress oversees the count of the states’ votes.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., told NPR that "this is a statute that's over 100 years old. It has ancient language that may not be as clear as we'd want, and we are now observing the potential of threats to the orderly running of elections and apolitical running of elections in the future." 

Lofgren also said that there are House and Senate staff-level discussions on reforming the law.

NPR adds that certain Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, have been involved in talks to address the law. Collins told reporters that reforming the Electoral Count Act is a "central piece" of the bipartisan group’s discussions, saying that "our group seems to have consensus on the fact that it should take more than one member of the House and one member of the Senate to challenge the state's electoral count. That's reform that desperately needs to be made."

Trump’s statement concludes that, "[A]ctually, what they are saying, is that Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome, and they now want to take that right away. Unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!"

Newsfront
Sunday, 30 January 2022 08:34 PM
