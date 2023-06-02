Trump: I'm as Innocent as Exonerated Pence

Former President Donald Trump lashed out on Truth Social on Friday after former Vice President Mike Pence was exonerated by the Justice Department regarding the discovery of classified documents at his Indiana home.

The Justice Department reportedly sent a letter to Pence's attorney Thursday informing his team that, after an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified information, no criminal charges will be sought.

Pence is expected to announce next week he is challenging Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Although their cases are different, Trump wondered when the "witch hunt" against him will finally end.

"Just announced that they are not going to bring charges against Mike Pence on the document hoax," Trump wrote. "That's great, but when am I going to be fully exonerated, I'm at least as innocent as he is.

"And what about Joe Biden, who is hiding at least 1850 boxes, and some located in Chinatown, DC? When will the witch hunt against 'TRUMP' stop?"

About a dozen documents with classified markings were discovered at Pence's home in January after he asked his attorneys to a search his vice presidential belongings "out of an abundance of caution." Attorney Greg Jacob wrote to the National Archives that Pence's team "inadvertently boxed and transported" to Pence's home the documents at the end of the last administration. The FBI discovered an additional document with classified markings at the house during its own search in February.

The DOJ has appointed special prosecutors to investigate the handling of classified documents by Trump and by President Joe Biden during his time as vice president and senator. Special counsel Jack Smith is said to be close to wrapping up his investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Robert Hur is the special counsel leading the investigation into Biden.