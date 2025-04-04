Trump's Comments Might Help Settle Proxy Voting Spat

A compromise might be nearing between House Speaker Mike Johnson and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., on their impasse after President Donald Trump sided with Luna that lawmakers who are new parents should be able to vote by proxy.

Trump on Thursday told reporters that he supports Luna in her resolution to allow expectant mothers in Congress to vote by proxy, and said he doesn't "know why it's controversial," leading Johnson to call Trump after the comments to speak with him, Axios reported Friday.

Johnson also deleted a post he's put on X saying that he agrees with a Washington Times article, titled "Proxy voting scheme for congressional moms endangers the entire GOP agenda."

Luna, meanwhile, said on X that Johnson called her after Trump's comments and proposed limiting the proxy voting measure to "just new moms who cannot physically travel in event of emergency," reported NBC News.

Nine House Republicans on Thursday joined Democrats in blocking the advancement of a bill package after Johnson included in it language to kill the push for proxy voting.

Luna tried to force a floor vote on the resolution through a discharge petition, a procedural tool that allows any House member who gathers 218 signatures to bring a measure to the floor. She reached that threshold, signaling bipartisan support from the majority of House members.

"Look, I'm a father, I'm pro-family," Johnson said last month. "I believe it violates more than two centuries of tradition and institution. And I think that it opens a Pandora's box where, ultimately, maybe no one is here."

Meanwhile, Luna resigned from the House Freedom Caucus, claiming that she could not be in the group if its members "broker backroom deals" against its values.

After Luna was not able to reach a deal with Johnson, she changed her proposal to include both new mothers and fathers, which enticed Democrats to sign a discharge petition that allowed her to bypass Johnson and bring the rule change to the House floor for a vote.

Johnson moved to kill Luna's petition, but the eight Republicans voted against him and raised objections to his methods.

"New moms in Congress shouldn't have to choose between representing their constituents and caring for their newborns. Allowing a month or so of proxy voting strikes the right balance," Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., one of eight who voted against Johnson's maneuver, told Axios.

He added that he was "proud to have bucked my party — and thousands of online Neanderthal trolls who think it's still 1790 — to give power to the 218 Members who wanted a vote on this common-sense, pro-family measure led by Rep. Luna."

Meanwhile, members of the House Freedom Caucus say they won't accept proxy voting in any form.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, wrote on X that that Luna's compromise idea is "just as unconstitutional and wrong, as I know [Johnson] also believes."

The proxy voting measure, sponsored by Luna and Rep. Brittany Pettersen, D-Colo., would allow new parents to cast votes by proxy for 12 weeks after the birth of a child, and to allow pregnant lawmakers to vote by proxy if it is determined they cannot safely travel to Washington.

Last year, a similar bill was introduced after Luna was told she could not vote by proxy after the birth of her child in August 2023.