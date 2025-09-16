President Trump Announces Midterm Convention

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday on Truth Social that Republicans will hold a convention ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

"The Republicans are going to do a Midterm Convention in order to show the great things we have done since the presidential election of 2024," Trump wrote. "Time and place to be determined. Stay tuned, it will be quite the event, and very exciting!"

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters last week that a Republican Party midterm convention, which Trump suggested last week, is likely a "done deal."

"The president called me when I was on the road, maybe a week ago or whenever this made news in the morning," Johnson said at his press briefing. "He said, 'Mike, I got a great idea. ... How about a midterm convention?'"

Johnson described the idea as "genius."

Democrats are also floating the idea of holding their own midterm convention to sharpen their message before the 2026 races in hopes of regaining control of the House and Senate, which Johnson said would be "hilarious."

"If they're going to put on display what they did at their little workshop a couple of weeks ago, bring it," Johnson said. "All we've got to do is find the right location and get this thing planned, and we're going to be excited."