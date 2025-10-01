Trump Posts Statements of Support for Middle East Deal

President Donald Trump posted enthusiastic responses to his Middle East peace deal on Wednesday, highlighting quotes from more than 10 countries worldwide.

"Statement of Support for Middle East Peace Deal" was the brief post by the president on his Truth Social platform.

Trump's deal proposes 20 points to end the war in the Gaza Strip, secure the release of hostages, and create an internationally supervised plan for reconstruction and for lasting peace in the Middle East.

The president attached a screenshot of the Operations Center from the State Department that had collected various reactions to the president's plan. Both allies and adversaries were noted in the post.

"China welcomes and supports all efforts conducive to easing tensions between Palestine and Israel," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Russia gave its approval, writing, "Of course we want this plan to be implemented and for it to help bring events in the Middle East to a peaceful conclusion."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "Welcome President @realDonaldTrump's commitment to end the war in Gaza. Encourage all parties to now seize this opportunity. The EU stands ready to contribute."

French President Emmanuel Macron agreed, saying: "I expect Israel to engage resolutely on this basis. Hamas has no choice but to immediately release all hostages and follow this plan."

Arab and Muslim leaders, including the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, and Indonesia, released a joint statement saying they "reaffirm their joint commitment to work with the United States to end the war in Gaza through a comprehensive deal that ensures unrestricted delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza, no displacement of the Palestinians, the release of hostages, a security mechanism that guarantees the security of all sides."

Hamas said Tuesday it will review Trump's Gaza peace plan internally and consult other Palestinian factions before issuing a response.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already endorsed the proposal, but it is uncertain whether Hamas will agree — or when it will reply.