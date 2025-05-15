Rep. Himes Praises Trump for Progress in Middle East

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., on Thursday offered rare praise for President Donald Trump's promising developments in the Middle East.

"I'm not in the habit of praising Donald Trump, but I've got to tell you, in the last week or so in the Middle East ... Ukraine, Russia it's a different story," Himes, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, told Politico.

Trump on Tuesday held out Saudi Arabia as a model for a reimagined Middle East, using the first major foreign trip of his term to emphasize the promise of economic prosperity over instability in a region reeling from wars.

Offering partnership to longtime foes, Trump said he would move to lift sanctions on Syria and normalize relations with its new government led by a former insurgent, and he touted the United States' role in bringing about a fragile ceasefire with Yemen's Houthis.

But Trump also indicated his patience was not endless, as he urged Iran to make a new nuclear deal with the U.S. or risk severe economic and military consequences.

Himes told Politico he thinks Trump "has, in this last week or so, played the Middle East pretty darn well."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.