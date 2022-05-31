Trump Slams 'Corrupt' Legal System After Sussmann's 'Not Guilty' Verdict

Former President Donald Trump slammed a jury's "not guilty" verdict from the Michael Sussmann trial Tuesday, saying it was a "highly partisan" determination.

On a post through Truth Social, Trump wrote:

"Our Legal System is CORRUPT, our Judges (and Justices!) are highly partisan, compromised or just plain scared, our Borders are OPEN, our Elections are Rigged, Inflation is RAMPANT, gas prices and food costs are 'through the roof,' our Military 'Leadership' is Woke, our Country is going to HELL, and Michael Sussmann is not guilty. How's everything else doing? Enjoy your day!!!"

Tuesday's comment is similar to a Trump/Truth Social post from Friday, when he penned a "Letter to the Pulitzer Prizes."

Trump cryptically wrote then: "I again call on you to rescind the (reporting) prize you awarded based on blatantly false, derogatory, and defamatory news," the letter concluded. "If you choose not to do so, we will see you in court."

Sussmann, a Hillary Clinton 2016 campaign lawyer, was cleared on the charge of lying to the FBI.

Prosecutors from special counsel John Durham's office previously contended that Sussmann misrepresented himself during a meeting with the FBI's general counsel in 2016, in hopes of launching an "October surprise" against then-candidate Trump, who had garnered the Republican Party's presidential nomination that year.

Sussmann's two-week trial became the first substantial occurrence from Durham's three-year investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia speculation.

"While we are disappointed in the outcome, we respect the jury's decision and thank them for their service," Durham said in a statement. "I also want to recognize and thank the investigators and the prosecution team for their dedicated efforts in seeking truth and justice in this case."

Durham might have taken the high road from Tuesday's verdict, but that wasn't the case with former federal prosecutor Brett Tolman.

While speaking to Newsmax, Tolman said Americans shouldn't be surprised that a Washington D.C.-based judge and jury followed their political affiliations, instead of established law.

(Various reports say that three jurors were Hillary Clinton donors in the past.)

"It's not surprising to me that the D.C. court impaneled the jury that it did," Tolman told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" program. "You look at the facts of the case, and it's overwhelming, so you have to actually have a jury that's willing to ignore the evidence and ignore the law."

Tolman also criticized the Sussmann trial judge for failing to extract the bias in the jury pool.

"When you select a jury, you want to be able to point out potential bias and existing bias and typically a judge would say to someone like you know, the Hillary campaign can't be contributors," Tolman also told Newsmax.

"The woman whose daughter was on the same athletic team as Sussmann's daughter, you would say, 'You know what, the connection is too close; I'm going to eliminate that juror.'

"But in this case that didn't happen. And so John Durham was left to use just a few challenges that he had to try to make a fair and consistent jury, and it proved to be impossible to do so in Washington, D.C."