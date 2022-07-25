×
Trump Praises Conservative Party's Michael Long

Michael Long (Mike Groll/AP)

By    |   Monday, 25 July 2022 04:47 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump on Monday praised former Conservative Party Chair Michael Long, who died at the age of 82 on Sunday, as "a true Patriot."

"Our Country has lost a true Patriot and powerful Voice for Faith, Family, and Freedom, with the passing of Michael Long," Trump said in a statement released by Save America, his political action committee.

Long, who led the Conservative Party for three decades and helped elect former Republican Gov. George Pataki, died after an unspecified illness, according to the New York Post

"As the powerful Chairman of New York's Conservative Party, Mike made an incredible impact on New York Politics and the Republican Party for over three decades," Trump continued. "A proud Marine, Mike Long knew how to fight with great spirit for the State that he loved, championing the campaigns of so many America First Warriors, long before the term 'America First' was even put forward by me. He fought, like few others, to Make America Great Again. Mike Long will be missed — Semper Fidelis!"

Pataki said in a statement: "Mike Long was one of the finest human beings I ever met," adding that his "commitment to his faith, his family, and his belief in America and freedom are things that were inspirational to me throughout our time together. Quite simply, without his support I would have never been elected governor."

