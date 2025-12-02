WATCH TV LIVE

Trump on Invest America: 'I Love Dell!!!'

By    |   Tuesday, 02 December 2025 09:41 AM EST

President Donald Trump reposted a Newsmax article moments after it was published Tuesday morning, praising the efforts of Michael and Susan Dell and their long term wealth initiative.

Michael Dell is the founder, chair, and CEO of Dell Technologies, one of the world's largest technology companies.

"TWO GREAT PEOPLE. I LOVE DELL!!! President DJT," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The president was responding to the Dells' $6.25 billion pledge to support American children in building wealth through new tax-advantaged accounts, a major private-sector contribution to a federal initiative established by the bill signed under Trump.

The Dells will provide $250 for each child age 10 or younger, born before Jan. 1, 2025, in ZIP codes with median incomes of $150,000 or less, benefiting 25 million children, according to Invest America.

