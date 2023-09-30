×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | michael cohen | deposition | trial | new york | letitia james

Trump to Attend N.Y. Civil Fraud Trial; Delays Deposition in Cohen Suit

By    |   Saturday, 30 September 2023 02:05 PM EDT

Donald Trump on Friday disclosed his intention to appear in person at New York's $250 million civil fraud trial against the former president and his company.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, filed the suit Sept. 22, 2022, claiming Trump artificially inflated asset values by billions of dollars annually in order to deceive banks and insurers for favorable loan and policy terms. Trump denies the claim.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled Tuesday that Trump was liable on one of seven causes of action filed by James, with the remainder proceeding to trial Monday.

Trump's revelation he would attend the New York trial came in an unrelated matter. In a filing Friday, he asked to reschedule a deposition set to take place in his lawsuit against his former attorney, Michael Cohen, according to The Hill.

In April, Trump sued Cohen, accusing him of breaching their attorney-client relationship by disseminating damaging falsehoods. Trump also alleged Cohen violated a nondisclosure pact and falsely represented a $74,000 business expense, allegations Cohen contested.

Chief Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres, who oversees proceedings in Miami, acceded to Trump's request, BNN Bloomberg reported.

Torres rescheduled the deposition from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9, rebuking Trump for his prior agreement to sit for the deposition despite long-standing awareness of the trial overlap.

This delay further complicates Trump's tumultuous legal agenda, marked by previous clashes over trial and deposition dates. As he campaigns for a potential return to the White House in 2024, Trump finds himself entangled in four criminal cases and multiple civil lawsuits.

Cohen, a potential New York trial witness, accused Trump of inflating his net worth to deceive financial institutions. Cohen, who previously pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and bank fraud, is now a vocal Trump critic.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Donald Trump on Friday disclosed his intention to appear in person at New York's $250 million civil fraud trial against the former president and his company.
donald trump, michael cohen, deposition, trial, new york, letitia james
294
2023-05-30
Saturday, 30 September 2023 02:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved