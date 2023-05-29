×
Tags: donald trump | memorial day | social media | posts | joe biden | barack obama

Trump Says US in 'Peril' in Memorial Day Message

Monday, 29 May 2023 03:15 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump on Monday issued a message to commemorate Memorial Day and to warn against "terrorists, misfits and lunatic thugs."

Trump wrote in a statement on his social media platform Truth Social: "Happy Memorial Day to all, but especially to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the country they love, and to those in line of a very different, but equally dangerous fire, stopping the threats of the terrorists, misfits and lunatic thugs who are working feverishly from within to overturn and destroy our once great country, which has never been in greater peril than it is right now. We must stop the communists, Marxists and fascist 'pigs' at every turn and, make America great again!"

The New York Post noted that Trump frequently uses his holiday messages as a way to vent his political frustrations, such as his Mother's Day post earlier this month that decried "radical left fascists, Marxists, and communists."

President Joe Biden wrote in his Memorial Day statement: "On Memorial Day, we honor America's fallen heroes who gave their last full measure of devotion to this nation. We'll never be able to repay the debt we owe them. But today, we rededicate ourselves to the work for which they gave their lives, and we recommit to supporting the loved ones they left behind."

Former President Barack Obama, wrote in his message: "This Memorial Day, take a moment to honor the brave Americans who have served our country and given their lives for our freedom. May God bless our fallen heroes, their families, and all who serve."

Monday, 29 May 2023 03:15 PM
