Trump Thanks Melania for Support in Valentine's Message

Former President Donald Trump thanked his wife, Melania Trump, on Valentine's Day for her support "through everything" in a Wednesday morning campaign email.

In the message, which had the subject line "I love you, Melania!" Trump shared a "Valentine's Day letter to my beautiful wife."

"Dear Melania, I LOVE YOU," the former president wrote. "Even after every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side. You've always supported me through everything. I wouldn't be the man I am today without your guidance, kindness, and warmth."

"You will always mean the world to me, Melania! From your husband with love, Donald J. Trump," he concluded.

Readers were then asked to visit a website where they could leave their own Valentine's Day message for the former first lady or donate to Trump's 2024 presidential bid.

Trump has called the 91 felony counts in four criminal cases against him a "political witch hunt" designed to prevent him from winning a second term in the White House.

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, Trump's lone challenger for the Republican presidential nomination, offered her former boss a Valentine of her own, according to The Hill.

"Roses are red, violets are blue, I love dictators, and they love me too! Happy Valentine's Day from Donald Trump to dictators around the world!" Haley's presidential campaign wrote in an email, lampooning the former president's message.

"Over the years, Trump has professed his love for the world's most brutal dictators and praised their strength and leadership skills," the email reportedly read.

Haley's campaign then listed a series of comments Trump made over the years, in which he expressed friendship or love for dictators around the world.

One of the instances the campaign cited was when Trump claimed in 2019 to have received around six letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"He wrote me beautiful letters, and they're great letters," Trump said at a West Virginia rally. "We fell in love."

On the campaign trail, Haley has often called attention to Trump's perceived coziness with Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A new CBS News/YouGov poll conducted earlier this month found that 65% of registered Republican voters in Haley's home state of South Carolina favor Trump, while 30% support Haley.

Among those polled in South Carolina, 81% say they believe Trump fights for people like them, while 56% say they believe Haley fights for people like them, with 46% saying they would consider voting for Trump because of his presidential record and 16% saying they would consider voting for Trump to show support during his legal fights.