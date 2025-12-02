Trump: Melania Unhappy With WH Ballroom Construction

First lady Melania Trump is not happy about the ballroom construction going on in the East Wing of the White House, President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday.

"I wouldn't say my wife is thrilled. She hears pile drivers in the background, all day, all night," Trump said.

"They go till 12 o'clock in the morning, day, night, pile drivers."

"Melania often asks, 'Darling, could you turn off the pile drivers?'" the president said.

Trump said he tells Melania, "Sorry, darling, that's progress."

He said he is excited to see the finished product.

"We're doing great," Trump said. "I think it's going to be the finest ballroom ever built."

Private donors have pledged roughly $200 million for the 90,000-square-foot project, to be called the Donald J. Trump Ballroom, as part of an expansion to the East Wing.

Unveiled this past July, the ballroom will seat up to 650 guests for formal events, far exceeding the East Room's capacity of about 200.

Critics argue that the vast sums of money flowing into one of Trump's legacy projects will do little to dispel the perception that those in the president's donor circle could be rewarded with favorable policy decisions.

The ballroom's construction is among several renovation projects Trump has initiated at the White House.

He has paved over the Rose Garden lawn, redecorated the Oval Office, and unveiled renderings for a proposed arch near Arlington National Cemetery.