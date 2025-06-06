Trump: 'Corrupt as Hell' Washington Post, NY Times Rig Polls

President Donald Trump early Friday railed against The Washington Post and The New York Times, calling them "corrupt as hell" and accusing them of rigging their polls against him.

"The Failing New York Times and The Washington Post, two 'papers' that have ruthlessly fought me for years, have each done Polls where a vast majority of those sampled are Democrats," Trump said on his Truth Social page. "In other words, the Polls, just like their writings, are RIGGED - It is not possible for a Republican to do well in such a Poll! They are 'corrupt as hell.'"

Trump did not specify which of the newspapers' polls had angered him, but he commented that "real Polls" show he's "doing better than ever before."

A Rasmussen Reports poll released this week showed the president with a 53% approval rating, including 37% who said they strongly approve of his job performance; 46% who said they disapproved, including 37% who strongly disapproved.

A Zogby Strategies poll, though, showed Trump's approval rating at 48% and disapproval rating at 49%, similar to the poll the organization conducted in April.

His support remained strong among Republicans, with 88% approving while 11% disapproved. With men, 55% approved and 43% disapproved, and among Hispanics, 53% approved while 41% disapproved.

Meanwhile, according to a RealClearPolitics average of national polling on Friday, 49.8% disapprove of the job Trump is doing and 47.4% approve.

Trump added in his post a comparison to his 2024 election results, claiming the results from the Post and the Times were "fake news."

"JUST LIKE ELECTION DAY, 2024, where I WON seven out of seven Swing States, the Popular Vote, and Districts by 2,750 to 505," Trump said. "I won the Election in a landslide! The Fake News Media is Failing Our Nation at levels never seen before."