Tags: donald trump | media bias | treason | free press | white house

Trump: Probe Media for 'Country-Threatening Treason'

By    |   Monday, 25 September 2023 01:40 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump called for a thorough review of media bias in America, prompting a rebuttal from the White House.

"They are almost all dishonest and corrupt, but Comcast, with its one-side and vicious coverage by NBC NEWS, and in particular MSNBC, often and correctly referred to as MSDNC (Democrat National Committee!), should be investigated for its 'Country Threatening Treason,'" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.

"Their endless coverage of the now fully debunked SCAM known as Russia, Russia, Russia, and much else, is one big Campaign Contribution to the Radical Left Democrat Party."

Trump added a vow to investigate the some mainstream media's ties to the Democratic Party for potential "corruption" if he is elected president.

"I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events," Trump wrote.

"Why should NBC, or any other of the corrupt & dishonest media companies, be entitled to use the very valuable Airwaves of the USA, FREE? They are a true threat to Democracy and are, in fact, the enemy of the people!" he ended in all caps.

He added, "The Fake News Media should pay a big price for what they have done to our once great Country!"

Trump's statements got the attention of President Joe Biden's White House.

"President Biden swore an oath to uphold our Constitution and protect American Democracy," White House senior communications adviser Andrew Bates wrote to Mediaite in a statement. "Freedom of the press is a fundamental Constitutional right.

"To abuse presidential power and violate the Constitutional rights of reporters would be an outrageous attack on our democracy and the rule of law. Presidents must always defend Americans' freedoms — never trample on them for selfish, small, and dangerous political purposes."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
