Trump Praises Late Sister Maryanne Trump Barry

Former President Donald Trump took to social media Tuesday to praise his late sister.

Maryanne Trump Barry, the former president's oldest sister and a former federal judge, was found dead Monday in her Fifth Avenue apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side. She was 86.

"My great sister, Maryanne, passed away yesterday at the age of 86," Trump, 77, posted early Tuesday afternoon on Truth Social with a photo of the two of them. "A truly beautiful woman, tall and elegant, with a presence like no other, she was also a tremendous student, intellect, and Judge, in charge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, just below the U.S. Supreme Court.

"Her life was largely problem free, PERFECT, until I made it difficult for her when I decided to run for President. The Fake News, and others, went after her mercilessly, and because of the fact that she felt it inappropriate, due to her position, to defend herself, it just never stopped! While tough and strong, she was made to suffer in those years from 2016 until her Retirement.

"I will never forget the many times people would come up to me and say, 'Your sister was the smartest person on the Court.' I was always honored by that, but understood exactly what they meant—They were right! She was a great Judge, and a great sister. She will be truly missed!"

Barry, the eldest of the Trump siblings, was appointed in 1983 by then-President Ronald Reagan to be a judge in New Jersey's U.S. District Court and later became a federal appeals court judge. She retired in 2019.

She was the widow of John J. Barry, a veteran trial and appellate lawyer in New Jersey.

Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert, died in 2020. Another brother, Fred Jr., died in 1981 at 42.

Another sister, Elizabeth Trump Grau, 81, is a retired banker.