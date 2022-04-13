Mark Meadows Removed From North Carolina Voter Roll

Amid allegations of voter fraud, former President Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from the voter rolls in North Carolina, according to the State Board of Elections.

The former North Carolina congressman and Trump official was removed from the state's voting rolls after it was discovered Meadows was registered to vote at a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, North Carolina, in September 2020, despite not living there.

A North Carolina State Board of Elections spokesperson, Patrick Gannon, said the Macon County Board of Elections decided to take Meadows off the rolls because the last time he voted was in Virginia in 2021.

"The Macon County Board of Elections administratively removed the voter registration of Mark Meadows … on April 11, after documentation indicated he lived in Virginia and last voted in the 2021 election there," Gannon wrote in a statement, obtained by The Hill.

"No formal challenge has been received by the Macon County Board of Elections," he continued. "We are referring questions about the investigation to the State Bureau of Investigation."

Angie Grube, a spokesperson for the State Bureau of Investigation, said an inquiry into Meadows' voter registration continues.

"The SBI was requested by the N.C. Attorney General's Office to investigate potential voter fraud allegations concerning Mark Meadows," Grube wrote in a statement to Raleigh-based WRAL. "The investigation remains ongoing. As the investigation continues, information will be shared with the prosecutor who will make a determination as to whether any additional persons could be subject to the investigation. No additional information is available."

A representative for Meadows declined to comment.